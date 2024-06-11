WWE and TNA Partnership to spill over into the 2K franchise? Exploring potential 2K25 rumblings 

The beginning of 2024 has seen a love story blossom between WWE and TNA. While TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace first appeared at the Women's Royal Rumble, she later had a match with Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. Ethan Page also faced Trick Williams at the event.

While both Grace and Page lost their matches, it opened up the possibility of even more future partnerships between the two promotions. As a matter of fact, the WWE and TNA partnership has led people to question whether the same will be seen in the 2K video game franchise. Based on the reports, the answer seems to be a yes.

As per a report on Fightful Select, the production for 2K25 has already commenced. Reports also suggest that Jordynne Grace has been doing the motion capture. This development could indicate that fans might be treated to a WWE and TNA partnership in the next installment of the game.

If something like this happens, then one can only imagine the excitement it would create among wrestling fans and video game enthusiasts. After all, whenever Page and Grace made an appearance on NXT, fans seemed to welcome them with open arms.

Wrestling veteran believes TNA could replace NXT as WWE's developmental system

While WWE currently has one of the most stacked rosters in professional wrestling, it does not mean they aren't always focused on building new talent. NXT is the home of future superstars and main-eventers. However, a veteran believes this home could be replaced by TNA.

The wrestling veteran in question is Vince Russo. During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said the Stamford-based promotion's parent company, TKO Group of Holdings could use TNA as a developmental system. He said:

"Bro, you've got a lot of ex-WWE good people at TNA. You've got the Tommy Dreamers, you've got the Gail Kims. You've got a lot of veterans down there, bro. Why not have that become your developmental territory, bro? Cut the NXT expense. All the money that's costing, bro, come on, man, they know nobody's getting over from NXT. They know it," Russo said. [2:50 – 3:22]

Even though this is a mere suggestion, the possibility of something like this happening is certainly interesting due to the talent that can be seen in action.

However, whether something on these lines actually takes place is something only time can tell. Until then, it will be interesting to see if more TNA stars appear in the Stamford-based promotion.

