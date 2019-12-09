WWE to induct nWo in the 2020 Hall of Fame

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 20:39 IST SHARE

The New World Order

According to an initial report from ESPN's March Raimondi, legendary faction New World Order (nWo) will be the headliners of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. Prominent members of the faction, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman will celebrate their second Hall of Fame induction.

WWE to honor nWo with Hall of Fame induction https://t.co/uwWRQxxvRf — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 9, 2019

How did the nWo originate?

The New World Order initially originated in WCW and later appeared in WWF. During the attitude era, the nWo took over WCW and the angle eventually became one of the most influential storylines in the Monday Night Wars. The group was founded by the likes of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash when 'The Hulkster' was revealed as the third man in the main event of Bash at the Beach, 1996 and cemented his heel turn in the process.

Throughout the years, the nWo consisted of Ted Dibiase, The Giant (Big Show), Syxx, Scott Norton, The Great Muta, Randy Savage, Konnan, Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Dusty Rhodes, and many other notables names of the business.

nWo to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2020

WWE will recognize all four members of the nWo in the form of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. All four men will be honored on the 2nd of April, 2020 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

As aforementioned, this will be the second time all four men will be inducted into the WWE HoF. Hogan was individually inducted in 2005, followed by Hall and Nash in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Waltman, on the other hand, was inducted last year as part of the D-Generation X.