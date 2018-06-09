WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to organise special SmackDown Live episode

WWE to "Layeth The Smacketh Down!" with grand episode!

SmackDown Live General Manager Paige (Left) serves as a key authority figure on the show as the WWE Universe approaches the 20th anniversary of SmackDown

What’s the story?

As reported by PWInsider, the WWE is reportedly set to put forth a special episode of SmackDown Live in 2019.

The WWE’s blue brand completes 20 years next April, and the promotion does indeed plan on celebrating the milestone. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE’s SmackDown TV show premiered in April of 1999, and for long, has been regarded as the WWE’s top show after Monday Night RAW.

Over the years, the WWE has been known to celebrate milestone episodes for both RAW and SmackDown in a special manner—which in turn has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as the WWE Universe approaches the 20th anniversary of SmackDown next year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that WWE put forth a special episode of Monday Night RAW in January of this year, “RAW 25”, so as to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Monday Night RAW.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that there are already plans in place for WWE to put forth a grand episode of SmackDown Live; marking the 20th anniversary of the show, in 2019.

Furthermore, Johnson elucidated that WWE is likely to book the 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown Live in 2019, much like they did RAW 25 this year.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that WWE’s special 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown Live is set to take place in April 2019.

The reigning champions on the WWE’s blue brand are WWE Champion AJ Styles, United States titlist Jeff Hardy and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella—who, in addition to several other top Superstars, proudly represent the SmackDown Live brand.

Are you hyped about the WWE putting forth a celebratory episode for SmackDown’s 20th anniversary? Sound off in the comments!