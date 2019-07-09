WWE: Top 10 female Superstars of all time

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

WWE is the epitome of entertainment! Gifted superstars, intriguing storylines and iconic moments have helped in the evolution of sports entertainment. There is a special zeal to WWE which makes us all fall in love with this billion dollar corporation.

Talking about WWE and its long list of superstars, there have been one too many legendary figures to grace the sacred squared circle. WWE has been blessed with both male and female wrestlers and it is fair to say that the major reason for WWE's stupendous record is the presence of these extraordinarily gifted athletes.

Women's revolution has been on a high as the company has made major amends in recent times to give the Women's division a much-needed push on the main roster. From Royal Rumbles to WrestleMania main event, women have been ruling the charts and here we list down WWE's top 10 female superstars of all time.

#10 Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool

The former Women's Champion from Florida made quite a name for herself back in 2006 when she made her debut on the main roster. Michelle McCool quickly rose to prominence and became the first-ever Divas Champion by defeating Natalya at Great American Bash in 2008.

Michelle McCool soon became a fan favourite but her face run was shortlived as WWE Creative thought of McCool as a better heel which led to a villainous run for her in 2009.

McCool will always be remembered for the supreme quality matches she delivered and it is no secret that fans missed her a lot once she parted ways with the company.

#9 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is a 3-time RAW Women's Champion, 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former MITB winner. The Goddess has had a tremendous time on the main roster since she is magnificent on the mic and equally motivated in the ring.

Alexa Bliss brings a lot to the table which has been the reason for her successful run with the company. Undoubtedly one of the greatest heels of the 21st century, Alexa Bliss possess an aura which demands utmost appreciation and WWE Creative has been so impressed with Alexa Bliss that ‘The Goddess’ was made the host of the very own talk show which goes by the name of 'Moment of Bliss'.

