WWE Top 5 Rumours of the Week

The week is about to end and we are here to cover the rumors that are going on in the WWE and the things WWE has agreed on themselves.

The rumors that we are presenting: A new match confirmed for Evolution, WWE plans for Tegan Nox before her injury, Matt Hardy out of action, location plans for WWE SummerSlam 2019 and much more.

#1 Is Alexa Bliss going to lose her championship before Evolution

Alexa Bliss Vs Trish Stratus is confirmed for Evolution

WWE has confirmed Alexa Bliss Vs Trish Stratus for WWE all women's pay per view, Evolution. The match was confirmed last night just two days before Alexa Bliss's match with Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

It is the first singles match Trish would be wrestling in over a decade. She wrestled her last match in January in the Women's Royal Rumble match. The match is going to be fantastic. However, Cageside Seats suggests Alexa Bliss is going to lose her championship before her match with Trish Stratus.

The fans would not want Trish to lose her returning match and she cannot be a full-time Champion at this stage. So, this match is not going to be for the Raw Women's Championship. Expect Alexa to lose her championship before WWE Evolution.

#4. Ronda Rousey opponent for WWE Evolution

Ronda Rousey might face the longest reigning Divas Champion

With the WWE’s first ever all women’s pay-per-view Evolution set to air on October 28, the company is banking on two of its biggest mainstream stars to draw in viewers. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main event of the show will feature Ronda Rousey taking on Nikki Bella.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rousey and Nikki are two WWE stars who are pushed and get more mainstream press than any other. A match between the two might be considered a huge attention and might steal the show.

WWE might confirm the news in weeks to come. If this match happens, it would be great to see how WWE books this match or we get a full-fledged rivalry between them.

