WWE: Top 5 SummerSlam surprise returns in recent memory

SummerSlam is one of the most highly-anticipated Premium Live Events of WWE's calendar year. The Biggest Party of the Summer marks the climax of the summer's hottest storylines and sets the stage for the fall season.

While WWE reserves its biggest surprises for WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, recent SummerSlam events have been particularly rich in shock returns that sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Some of these remarkable comebacks have altered the very landscape of professional wrestling.

This listicle explores the top five surprise returns, 2016 onwards; the WWE Universe witnessed at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#5 Nikki Bella returns from a neck injury (SummerSlam 2016)

In the summer of 2016, WWE re-introduced the brand split. Upon the draft in July, the SmackDown women's roster seemed comparatively thin with an odd face-to-heel ratio. However, the Blue Brand received a massive boost when Nikki Bella re-emerged.

Due to a neck injury that required surgery, the former Divas Champion was inactive for ten months. Nikki replaced Eva Marie as the surprise partner of Natalya and Alexa Bliss in their six-woman tag team match against Becky Lynch, Carmella, and Naomi. Although the Hall of Famer returned as a heel, she soon turned babyface and became a focal part of the SmackDown women's division.

Nikki Bella's return added some much-needed depth to the SmackDown roster, severely lacking in experience. The crowd was also pleased to see her again as they greeted her with a warm response.

#4 Edge returns to silence Elias (SummerSlam 2019)

The Hall of Famer Edge was forced into retirement abruptly in 2011. Upon hanging up the boots, he sporadically appeared but seldom got involved physically in segments.

However, during the 2019 SummerSlam Kickoff show, the Rated-R Superstar emerged from oblivion to deliver a spine-shattering Spear to Elias. The live crowd in Toronto was elated to see him back. This appearance was noteworthy because Edge had not participated in any form of in-ring activity for a long time.

Fortunately, the Ultimate Opportunist returned from retirement as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match several months later. His SummerSlam appearance was thankfully more than just a one-off and a precursor to bigger and better things.

#3 Becky Lynch returns from maternity leave (SummerSlam 2021)

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship upon her return

In May 2020, Becky Lynch had to relinquish her RAW Women's Championship to Asuka, the Money in the Bank winner, to become a mother. The Man left the women's division as the most over-female Superstar in sports entertainment, and her absence was felt severely during the pandemic era.

After more than fifteen months away, Lynch returned in front of a packed crowd at the Allegiant Stadium last year. She replaced Sasha Banks as Bianca Belair's opponent and defeated the EST of WWE to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The championship win marked the beginning of a character change as she turned to Big Time Becks soon after SummerSlam. However, her return was epic in that it was unannounced and spontaneous.

#2 Roman Reigns returns as a heel (SummerSlam 2020)

Owing to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, Roman Reigns abruptly pulled out of WrestleMania 36 and took an indefinite hiatus. WWE respected the Big Dog's decision, but the move swayed the company's long-term plans.

However, Reigns made an epic return four months later.The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion re-emerged from hiatus with a more muscular physique and a newfound aggressive attitude. He later aligned himself with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Championship, marking the genesis of his historic reign.

There were concerns that the Tribal Chief would've been out of action for the entirety of the pandemic. His surprise return was kept a secret; thus, social media went wild once he Speared The Fiend.

#1 Brock Lesnar makes a shocking return (SummerSlam 2021)

Brock Lesnar returned with a new look.

After dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar quietly faded into obscurity. Vince McMahon did not want to use the Beast during the pandemic era. Hence, Lesnar was nowhere to be seen for a long time.

However, as soon as the live crowds returned in July 2021, the Beast Incarnate re-emerged in the closing moments of SummerSlam 2021. As Roman Reigns stood tall over a fallen John Cena, Lesnar's music hit to a wild crowd reaction. Reigns and Heyman were shocked to see the former Universal Champion, who came back with a new, reinvigorated look.

The Beast's groundbreaking return laid the foundation for his program with the Head of the Table, which will culminate in a Last Man Standing Match at the Biggest Party of the Summer this year.

