WWE Tribute to the Troops Results: Big E attacked; Reigns defeats top Champion

We got three great matches at WWE Tribute to the Troops
Modified Nov 15, 2021 06:28 AM IST
WWE Tribute to the Troops kicked off with Lilian Garcia singing the national anthem. After a short video honoring the veterans, we headed for Big E's match against Dolph Ziggler.

Magical, @LilianGarcia! 👏👏👏The 🇺🇸 National Anthem electrifies the @WWEUniverse to kick off WWE Tribute to the Troops.#WWETroops@TributeToTroops https://t.co/uxwqGny1K1

Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler at WWE Tribute to the Troops

#WWEChampion @WWEBigE goes one-on-one with @HEELZiggler in our first match today during WWE Tribute to the Troops.#WWETroops@TributeToTroops https://t.co/d1iSbtGUFh

Big E had the early advantage and hit three belly-to-belly suplexes, followed by a splash before Dolph escaped the ring. Ziggler blocked a Spear on the apron and hit the Famouser for a near fall.

😲😲😲#WWEChampion @WWEBigE sends @HEELZiggler soaring at #WWETroops!@TributeToTroops https://t.co/6e6nsDnHAm

Ziggler went for the eyes of the WWE Champ while the ref was looking away and hit a ZigZag. Big E caught Dolph off a dive from the ropes and hit a Big Ending for the win.

Result: Big E def. Dolph Ziggler

After the match, Robert Roode attacked Big E, but the WWE Champion took him out with a Big Ending before celebrating his win.

BIG WIN for @WWEBigE.BIG ENDING for @RealRobertRoode.#WWETroops@TributeToTroops https://t.co/N8CfJdarm0

Grade: B

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan at WWE Tribute to the Troops

It's an athletic showdown between @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @BiancaBelairWWE at WWE Tribute to the Troops!#WWETroops@TributeToTroops https://t.co/xzazGA8Qs4

WWE Tribute to the Troops continued with the next match on the card, and both Belair and Morgan seemed to be treating it like friendly competition. Belair got the first takedown and went for hold, but Liv came back with a big rollup.

Morgan got a rana before they both kicked each other in the face and went down. Belair was setting up for a powerbomb, but Liv tried to counter it before she was dropped face-first on the turnbuckles. Belair got the KOD and picked up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Liv Morgan

🥺🥺🥺@YaOnlyLivvOnce@BiancaBelairWWE#WWETroops@TributeToTroops https://t.co/9T2JpHc39M

Morgan went for a handshake after the match, and Belair gave her a huge before WWE Tribute to the Troops moved on to the main event.

Grade: B-

Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Tribute to the Troops

The UNIVERSAL CHAMPION has arrived.@WWERomanReigns goes one-on-one with @ShinsukeN at #WWETroops!@TributeToTroops@HeymanHustle https://t.co/I4lerjFMwT

Roman Reigns walked out with Paul Heyman, and Boogs was there with Nakamura, but the Usos were nowhere to be seen as the match kicked off.

