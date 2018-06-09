WWE/UFC News: CM Punk reveals why he wouldn't accept Donald Trump's invitation to the White House

These are fighting words from CM Punk!

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Jun 2018, 01:13 IST 789 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Donald Trump (Left) doesn't seem to impress CM Punk (Right), per Punk's statements before UFC 225

What’s the story?

Addressing a myriad of topics during the UFC 225 media day scrum (Courtesy-FanSided MMA), CM Punk weighed in with his thoughts on United States President Donald Trump.

Most prominently, Punk revealed why he wouldn’t consider accepting Donald Trump’s invitation, should the US President issue Punk an official invitation to the White House.

In case you didn’t know…

Donald Trump is a world-renowned American businessman and celebrity, who’s perhaps best known to the professional wrestling community for his appearances in the WWE.

Trump assumed the post of POTUS (President Of The United States) in January of last year, and has been garnering mixed reactions from socio-political circles the world over for his public statements and government policies.

The heart of the matter

It was during the UFC 225 media scrum that CM Punk was probed about the recent brouhaha which saw Donald Trump cancel the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House.

Addressing the aforementioned controversy, Punk stated:

"Number one, I would not be invited…Number two, no I would not go."

"If David Duke (American white supremacist and white nationalist) invites me over for tacos, I'm not going to David Duke's house…Come on, I call it like I see it. A racist is a racist. I don't care if you're at the White House, or you live down the street from me, I'm not hanging out with you."

What’s next?

CM Punk is presently scheduled to compete in what will be his second professional MMA bout, this time around against Michael Jackson at UFC 225.

UFC 225 will be headlined by a UFC Middleweight Championship Match between reigning titleholder Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker and challenger Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero.

The co-main event of the evening will see Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington do battle for the Interim-UFC Welterweight Championship, as Undisputed Champion Tyron Woodley has been rehabbing his shoulder injury.

Punk’s fight will be featured on the PPV section of the UFC 225 fight card.

Do you agree with CM Punk’s opinion on Donald Trump? Have your say in the comments.