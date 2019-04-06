WWE/UFC News: Colby Covington shoots on how WWE Superstars are treated

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 72 // 06 Apr 2019, 00:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colby Covington was frank about WWE and WWE Superstars

What's the story?

UFC Fighter Colby Covington was recently in an interview with Submission Radio, where he addressed a recent controversy which had come up in the WWE.

John Oliver's review of WWE's worker contracts and healthcare practices led to largescale media outrage about the situation in which WWE Superstars were forced to work.

Colby Covington, however, revealed that the situation in WWE was nothing compared to that in the UFC, which was far worse.

In case you didn't know...

Colby Covington is a controversial figure in the world of UFC, who embraces each issue and expresses his opinion on them all. He was also involved in Impact Wrestling in 2017.

So when John Oliver based an entire episode on the issues surrounding WWE and the unfair treatment that their workers face, it was only a matter of time before he pitched in. However, this appeared to be something that Covington felt deeply about and wanted people to know.

Oliver had talked about how there was a lack of healthcare in WWE for their workers, as they were Independent contractors. There was outrage surrounding this, with fans demanding better treatment of WWE's employees.

The heart of the matter

Covington said that WWE and UFC's situations were incomparable, they were so far apart. He mentioned that in WWE the workers were getting paid far more than fighters in UFC, and on top of that they were making millions from merchandise money.

"I mean, WWE, they're not making $10,000 pay checks, those guys are getting paid, man. They're all making at least $500k plus a year minimum. Most of them are making multi-millions a year, with their t-shirt deals they're making even more. And I'm pretty sure all those guys get health insurance and retirement benefits. We don't get none of that sh** in the UFC, we don't get no healthcare unless we're fighting."

Covington talked about a time when he had broken his hand in his training camp for UFC, and to fix that he had to pay out of his pocket. He said that in the UFC they were paid like 'dogs**t'.

Advertisement

What's next?

Colby Covington said that he was willing to go to John Oliver and talk about the issues surrounding UFC. He said that while others were scared for their jobs, Covington was not.

It remains to be seen if he will go to Oliver or expand further on the issues, but this seems a side of UFC which could be under the spotlight soon similar to WWE.

Meanwhile, WWE WrestleMania 35 is set to take place this Sunday, which is their biggest show of all.

Also Read: Impact Wrestling: United We Stand Results - Rob Van Dam returned to the ring

Advertisement