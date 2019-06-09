WWE/UFC News: Dana White reveals the real reason why Brock Lesnar chose WWE over UFC

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE and is no Mr. Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Following UFC 226, many fans believed that the next Heavyweight Championship match would be between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier, but after Dana White sensationally announced Lesnar's retirement from the sport, he has returned to WWE and the match has been officially taken off the table.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar's last UFC match saw him pick up the victory over Mark Hunt before it was revealed that not all of his tests had come back clear which cast a shadow over his MMA career. Following his loss at WrestleMania earlier this year, it was believed that Lesnar would walk away from WWE and look at offers from other company's before his retirement from UFC was shockingly announced.

Lesnar has since returned to WWE and has become Mr. Money in the Bank, which shows that he looks to stick around, but the reasons behind such a shocking decision with the Cormier fight looming still remain unknown.

The heart of the matter

Speculation surrounding Lesnar's decision has suggested that it was because UFC was changing its business model and the way he would receive payment. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Lesnar wanted a flat pay-per-view fee which wouldn't be able to happen after the company switched over to ESPN+ in the United States.

Dana White recently spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto where he was able to reveal the reason behind Lesnar's decision.

'[ESPN is] not why Brock Lesnar didn't fight, Brock Lesnar got a better deal is basically what happened for Brock," he said via WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's WWE future remains unclear, but whilst he holds the Money in the Bank contract he has a place on the card. Meanwhile, UFC has moved on without him since Daniel Cormier will now face former Champion Stipe Miocic in August.

