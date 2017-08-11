WWE/UFC News: Jon Jones' latest photo all but confirms fight with Brock Lesnar

Bones means business!

Bones vs. The Beast!

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion further fuelled reports of a possible dream fight against Brock Lesnar after an unofficial promotional poster of himself and he Beast Incarnate was posted on his official Facebook page. you can check it out below:

In case you didn't know...

Jon 'Bones' Jones made a triumphant return to the Octagon after two turbulent years recently, when he regained the UFC Light Heavyweight title against arch rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time - put his biggest test to rest when he stopped DC in the third round of the fight and seemingly became the greatest Light Heavyweight in UFC and possibly MMA history.

With his epic rivalry with DC in the books, the 30-year old Champion did the unthinkable when he called out WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to a Heavyweight super fight during the UFC 214 post fight interview.

He told Lesnar to come back to the Octagon and see how it felt like getting beaten by a man who weighs 40 pounds lesser.

Lesnar, as expected, responded by warning Jones about being cautious of what he wishes for. The ensuing back-and-forth between the two combat athletes has forced the fans to envision the dream encounter and if Jones is recent post is anything to go by, the fight may become a reality sometime in the near future.

The heart of the matter

While Jones looks optimistic about the fight coming to fruition, it may be a while before it does become a reality.

With controversy surrounding Lesnar re-entering the USADA drug testing pool - which will take a minimum of 6 months - and his WWE commitments, the UFC return of Former Heavyweight Champion could get delayed.

Jones too acknowledged the fact and said that he was talking with UFC representatives regarding his next opponent.

What's next?

As we had reported in our exclusive, the Jones-Lesnar super fight will happen sometime in July next year, which will be after the current WWE Universal Champion completes his Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34 dates.

As for Jones, the pound for pound great should defend his title against one of the Light Heavyweight contenders in his next fight.

A rematch with Alexander Gustafsson - the only man to have given Bones a run for his money - looks to be the likeliest option.

Other names doing the rounds include a returning Anthony Johnson and a potential Champion vs. Champion Heavyweight showdown between current UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Author's take

The bottom line is that Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones is best for business, both for the UFC and WWE. After effectively clearing out the entire division with brutal ease, Jones deserves a big money super fight and nothing better than facing one of the biggest names in Lesnar.

Even though the fight may not happen anytime soon, I'm affirmative that it will indeed go down inside the Octagon in 2018. Predictions you ask? Jones destroys Lesnar despite being lighter than the Beast.

Jones is, in my eyes, the GOAT! Not one of the greats, but the greatest of all time. While Lesnar may be a former Champion with a solid wrestling game, Jones is on another level altogether and has proven he can counteract any style with his insanely well-rounded skill set.

Jones is the embodiment of a perfect modern day fighter, who has revolutionized striking like no one's business. Thus the Beast better be scared as he may not be the bully in this case.