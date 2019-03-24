×
WWE/UFC News: UFC Champion says he might cost Brock Lesnar his match at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
734   //    24 Mar 2019, 14:05 IST

Will Lesnar finally lose the belt at MetLife Stadium?
Will Lesnar finally lose the belt at MetLife Stadium?

What's the story?

ESPN journalist, Ariel Helwani, recently posted a video clip on Twitter, featuring UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, in a short interview.

Cormier stated that he might go to WrestleMania and cost Lesnar his Universal title so that The Beast could come back to UFC and fight him.


In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was one of the most dominant UFC Champions of all time. He returned to WWE in 2012, bringing in tons of mainstream attention with him to the squared circle.

Lesnar has held the Universal title for a while now, with the WWE Universe dubbing his title reign as "The reign of terror", thanks to Lesnar's perk-filled contract that allows him to miss multiple Raw episodes in a row.

In his WrestleMania storyline against Seth Rollins, fans are rallying behind "The Architect", with the hopes that he would be the one to finally slay The Beast.


The heart of the matter

UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, recently stated in an interview that he might go to WrestleMania on April 7 and interfere in Brock Lesnar's match against Seth Rollins.

You know man, I don't have a fight exactly scheduled, but I have got my eyes on Brock Lesnar. I may go to WWE's WrestleMania and I may cost him his (Universal) title over there so he can hurry up and get to the UFC, so I can beat him here.

What's next?

Although Cormier's over the top comments should be taken with a grain of salt, the WWE Universe would want nothing but something like this to actually happen at The Show of Shows, which would lead to the crowd favorite Seth Rollins becoming the Universal Champion.

What are your thoughts on Cormiers' comments? Would you like to see this scenario unfold at WrestleMania 35?

