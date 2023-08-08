WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships should be relinquished and handed to returning popular duo

WWE recently hosted the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were missing from the event with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Zayn and Owens also didn't get to defend the titles before the event on SmackDown or RAW.

Earlier this year, the duo was able to overcome The Usos and ended their reign as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE's history at WrestleMania 39. However, the two were not able to make title defenses similar to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Last month, Kevin Owens reportedly got injured during a title defense on Monday Night RAW. After the defense, The Prizefighter was not seen on the show with the titles. Last night, Sami Zayn also reportedly suffered an injury after JD McDonagh attacked him backstage.

It is highly likely that WWE will want to have new champions who are healthy and able to defend the titles, and The New Day should be the ones. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions should come out and give a proper send-off to their title reign by relinquishing the titles and handing them over to The New Day.

Why should The New Day become the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions?

The New Day is often regarded as one of the best tag teams of the generation. The team of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods dominated the tag team division for several years before all three embarked on decorated singles runs with WWE.

Last night, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their triumphant return to Monday Night RAW and easily defeated their former rivals, The Viking Raiders. The duo could be the key to reigniting the tag team division on the red brand for months to come.

Meanwhile, the current champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, should relinquish the titles and hand them over to one of the best tag teams in the world with a promise that the duo will someday return to WWE RAW to challenge Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the titles they never lost.

The New Day can reach similar heights as The Usos in their current run if they get the titles on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, the duo is babyface which will allow them to easily transition into the storylines that were written for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before their injuries.

Do you want to see The New Day as champions? Sound off in the comment section below.

