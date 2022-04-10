WWE unifying the tag team titles is a good idea

WWE made the bold decision to unify the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38. After a hard-hitting bout, Roman Reigns walked out with both titles, cementing his status as the top champion in the company.

Fans weren't sure what was next for Reigns, but it seems that he's bent on making The Bloodline the most dominant faction in pro wrestling. On last night's episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief instructed The Usos to go to RAW this Monday and challenge RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a unification match.

Assuming this match produces a decisive winner, it's a good idea for the company to unify the two tag team championships.

WWE has the depth to pull off a unified division

Unlike the world title scene, the company has a lot of depth in its tag team division. They just haven't utilized it properly in a long time. They have teams such as The New Day, Alpha Academy, Street Profits, Viking Raiders, and Los Lotharios - all of which could be contenders with the right booking.

One of the main criticisms fans have about WWE's tag team division is that not enough emphasis is placed on it. A prime example of this is The New Day vs. The Usos. Every match they have together has ranged from good to great, but we have seen it countless times on both brands.

With the tag titles being unified, the promotion won't have to rely on those two teams and can throw any of the other squads mentioned into the mix at any time without having to worry about the brand split.

WWE can also use this to help Roman Reigns

Another intriguing aspect of WWE unifying the tag titles is that it can open the door for one or both members of a team to feud with Roman Reigns.

For example, if the unification match with RK-Bro happens and the Usos win, we could see Orton vs. Reigns after WrestleMania Backlash. This is a match we have not seen on a premium live event since SummerSlam 2014.

Riddle could also take the next step in his career with a brief feud and match against Reigns. Riddle obviously wouldn't win, but he would be given a boost just by stepping into the ring with The Tribal Chief and giving him a run for his money.

Unifying the world championships was a risky idea, and whether it was a good one remains to be seen over the next year. But since it's come to this, unifying the tag team titles is a logical move that can help boost the company's struggling tag division and even give the top champion some fresh new storylines.

If booked well by WWE, that is.

Edited by Jacob Terrell