WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has some harsh words for a WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown next week

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently commented on the Steel Cage Match between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso that is set for next week's WWE SmackDown. If Bryan wins that match, he will challenge Reigns for his title at WWE Fastlane.

The match was made official on Talking Smack, as Paul Heyman revealed that Bryan will get a chance at redemption next week. On Reigns' personal Twitter page, he offered his thoughts on the match.

Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out. #Smackdown https://t.co/08N3Bqa1rc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 27, 2021

Reigns' message refers to his recent history with Bryan. It began at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Reigns easily defeated Bryan after the challenger won an exhausting match in the steel structure.

The story continued this past week on SmackDown, as Reigns gave Bryan a vicious beatdown at the end of the show. With their last two encounters resulting in Reigns standing tall, there's some truth to The Head of the Table's comments.

Roman Reigns is currently set to face Edge at WWE WrestleMania

Edge and Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

After he outlased 29 other Superstars at the WWE Royal Rumble, Edge earned the opportunity to face the champion of his choosing at the Show of Shows. He made it clear that he wanted to regain the world title he never lost nearly ten years ago.

Being the Ultimate Opportunist that he is, Edge decided to wait until Elimination Chamber to make his decision. There, he sent a strong message when he dropped Roman Reings with a Spear. By pointing at the WrestleMania sign, Edge officially challenged Reigns to a match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Advertisement

To be fair, Reigns' match with Edge is not written in stone. Even though it seems like WWE will deliver this buzzworthy match, Bryan could shake up WWE SmackDown's portion of the WrestleMania card.

If Bryan ultimately defeats Reigns at Fastlane, he could face Edge at WrestleMania. This path was also teased on SmackDown when Edge and Bryan openly talked about the possibility. Either way, WWE fans are in for a dream match at WrestleMania. It's just unclear which man will defend the title against Edge.