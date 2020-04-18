WWE Universal Championship match confirmed for Money in the Bank PPV

Braun Strowman will defend his newly-won title for the first time at MITB.

This match has been more than five years in the making.

​ A Moment of Bliss on SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with A Moment of Bliss, featuring the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss and the reigning Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Before they went on to discuss the brewing tensions between Strowman and Wyatt, it was confirmed that the two will collide inside the squared circle for the WWE Universal Championship at next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

During the talk show, the Monster Among Men acknowledged his past in the Wyatt Family and sent out a warning to the former Universal Champion. However, he got distracted by a gift that was kept inside the ring and when he opened it, he saw his 'Black Sheep' mask from his Wyatt Family days.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Last week on SmackDown, Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the night. He didn't get to celebrate his victory as Bray Wyatt interrupted him with a brand new edition of the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt highlighted how Strowman possesses something that belongs to him and he wants it back.

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will now face each other for the WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. It is interesting to note that The Fiend is not the one challenging for the gold and we are going to see the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt in-action for the first time since his match with The Miz at TLC last year.