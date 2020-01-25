WWE urged to sign retired Superstar's brothers

WWE have expanded quite a bit over the last few years, first with NXT and then more recently with NXT UK. The UK brand is growing and has gone from strength to strength, with several exciting prospects on the show.

Former WWE Superstar Paige recently spoke about the NXT UK brand and how it's become a success, much like NXT.

While speaking to Mirror, Paige, who retired from wrestling two years ago, urged the company to sign her brothers and nephew to the NXT UK brand.

I just feel that NXT UK has took off from how NXT was a success too. And how the British scene has kind of exploded over the past few years too. When I left, the British scene wasn’t as big. In some ways, it was still like a taboo where some people were not really fans of wrestling. They were like closet fans.

But now everyone obviously loves it and it's all that anyone really talks about. And by the way, sign my brothers and my nephew: The Hooligans and Ricky Knight Jr. I’m just throwing that one out there. But yeah, it’s like it’s going to be even more a big success and NXT is going to keep on taking over. Essentially, I feel like they already have.”

Paige's brothers, Zebra Kid and Zak Zodiac, are a part of The Hooligans tag team, wrestling all over the UK. Her nephew, Ricky Knight Jr., is also a wrestler and has been active on the UK indie scene.