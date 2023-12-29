WWE to use 403 lbs 'special attraction' against CM Punk before his inevitable WrestleMania main event? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk recently made his in-ring WWE comeback after nearly a decade with a noteworthy appearance at the Madison Square Garden live event.

On December 26, 2023, at MSG, Punk secured a victory over Dominik Mysterio, delivering his signature move, the GTS. Beyond his triumph in the ring, The Best in the World was seen sharing a moment backstage with MVP during the show.

This has sparked speculation about a potential future match between CM Punk and Omos as WrestleMania 40 approaches. The Nigerian Giant also returned to the company at the MSG event, squashing R-Truth in a singles match. Several weeks ago, reports surfaced suggesting that Omos is being considered for a special attraction role behind the scenes in WWE.

Expand Tweet

With Omos back in the fold, there's a possibility of a brief feud between him and The Voice of the Voiceless on the Road to WrestleMania. Such a storyline could not only elevate The Nigerian Giant's status within the Stamford-based promotion but also serve as a filler feud for Punk during the time leading up to WrestleMania. The chances of this might increase, especially if he emerges victorious in the 30 Men Royal Rumble 2024 traditional match.

The unfolding events in January 2024 and how Triple H chooses to book Omos after his return to Madison Square Garden will be intriguing to witness.

When will CM Punk next appear on television

Currently, CM Punk is scheduled for another live show match on the Holiday tour at Inglewood, CA. Punk is once again expected to face off against a member of The Judgment Day. However, in terms of his television appearances, The Second City Saint is announced for the January 8, 2024 edition of WWE RAW.

This suggests his absence from the first show of 2024, which is a special themed edition of the red brand titled Day 1 RAW. Following January 8, CM Punk is advertised to make his appearance on January 22, 2024, and the subsequent premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024.

Expand Tweet

For those who may not be aware, Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

CM Punk continues to be one of the biggest names in the wrestling business, and his return at Survivor Series: WarGames is regarded by many as one of the best comebacks in professional wrestling history.

With the growing likelihood of Punk winning the Royal Rumble next year, it will be intriguing to witness whether The Best in the World can fulfill his dreams and main event WrestleMania 40.