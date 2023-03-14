WWE could use Bobby Lashley's open WrestleMania 39 spot for a Hurt Business reunion: Here's how  

Bobby Lashley is currently involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt on the main roster. This came to fruition after The Eater of Worlds challenged the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023. Given that The All Mighty emerged victorious over The Beast at the event, Wyatt set his sights on Lashley.

However, the new Face of Fear has been off WWE TV for the last couple of weeks. On top of that, Wyatt was replaced by Braun Strowman at WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden on March 12. It was reported that the former WWE Universal Champion has been dealing with a "physical issue" and is very likely to be ruled out of WrestleMania.

The recent turn of events has left Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania 39 dream hanging in the balance. However, the creative team could use The All Mighty's open WrestleMania 39 spot for a Hurt Business reunion. While the company has been teasing a potential reunion of the stable for quite some time now, nothing has come of it yet. But that could change shortly.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to lock horns with Omos at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Given Lashley has some unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate, WWE's creative team could have The All Mighty make his presence felt during Lesnar's match. The former ECW Champion may show up during the match to help Omos prevail over The Beast.

Another possible way the company could reunite The Hurt Business is by having Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin lay a beat down on The Beast at WrestleMania. The trio, under the guidance of MVP, could join forces with Omos to launch a vicious post-match attack on the former WWE Universal Champion.

Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania record currently stands at 3-3

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I've worked too hard to be denied.

Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania win-loss record currently stands at 3-3. The former United States Champion has, however, found great success at the biggest WWE event of the year on the last couple of occasions.

While The All Mighty defeated Drew McIntyre at Wrestle Mania 37, the former Hurt Business member prevailed over Omos at the Show of Shows last year. However, with Wyatt's WrestleMania future uncertain at the moment, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

Should WWE reunite The Hurt Business? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

