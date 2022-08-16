"That's the best you've got?"- WWE veteran buries Bayley's recent promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo lambasted Bayley's recent promo segments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW weekly program.

The Role Model made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam last month after being on the sidelines for a year. She picked up from where she left off, and returned as a heel along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

During a recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo stated that the former SmackDown Women's Champion's mic work hasn't been impressive. Russo also highlighted that the latter's heel work is all about calling people 'idiots'.

"We got Bayley and the Sky sisters [Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky] and they got a backstage promo. How long has Bayley been around now? Five years? The meat of the backstage promo is that she's calling the fans idiots. Like, really? That's the best you've got? You haven't been on TV in three years and you come back and you call people idiots. Like, that's the best thing you have?" [53:25 - 54:02]

WWE veteran Vince Russo questioned Bayley's character work

It has been less than a month since Triple H sent shockwaves through the wrestling community by bringing back Bayley along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The trio have been on a rampant run since then, disrupting several other female wrestlers' plans and matches.

However, Vince Russo is not impressed with the Role Model's new character. The former WWE writer recalled that Brian Pillman used to read about serial killers to draw inspiration for his character while implying that he feels the former SmackDown Women's Champion is reading cartoon novels:

"I've told this story before. Brian Pillman would always get driven on the road when he was in WWE and you know why? He was in the passenger seat and he was reading every book he could get his hands on about serial killers and [try to] get in their heads. That's where Brian Pillman drew his character from. What is Bayley reading? Huey, Dewey, and Louie? What research is she doing that [she's like] I'm just gonna go out there and call everybody idiots]. You've got to be better than that. Curt Hennig didn't go out there as a heel and referred to people as idiots." [54:04 - 55:03]

The Role Model will wrestle in her first match ever since returning from her injury at Clash at the Castle. She will team up with her stablemates to take on Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair.

