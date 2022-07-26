WWE Veteran confirms he isn't retired, hasn't wrestled since loss to Bobby Lashley in 2020

Titus O'Neil recently revealed that he isn't retired from WWE, despite not wrestling a match for the company since 2020.

The former Tag Team Champion last wrestled on an episode of Monday Night RAW back in November 2020. That night, he came up short against Bobby Lashley while challenging for the United States Championship.

Titus has since thrown himself into his work as a Global Ambassador for WWE and recently made an appearance to kick off last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

As part of a recent interview with Fightful, O'Neil revealed that while he doesn't have a timeline on a return, he hasn't closed that book on his career.

Titus confirmed that he plans to return to the ring one day, but it was noted that he is no longer listed as a member of the company's "active roster." O'Neil stated that he will discuss his in-ring future when the time is right, but is happy with his role as a Global Ambassador at the moment.

Titus O'Neil was part of one of WWE's most famous botches

O'Neil doesn't wrestle as often as he once did, but he is still one of the company's most memorable stars since he was part of one of the biggest botches of all time.

O'Neil was involved in the biggest Royal Rumble match in history in Saudia Arabia back in 2018. While running down the ramp, Titus tripped and slid headfirst underneath the ring. He was able to recover and enter the match, but this was easily the most memorable moment from the show.

The company went on to capitalize on O'Neil's increased popularity from the botch with Titus Worldwide, which also included Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. But since their split, O'Neil has been mostly off-screen or used as an enhancement talent.

