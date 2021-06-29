WWE veteran not happy with how Shayna Baszler was booked

Nikki Cross recently introduced her superhero character and faced Shayna Baszler in singles action on WWE RAW. Baszler was accompanied to the ring by Nia Jax and Reginald. The finish to the match saw Alexa Bliss come down to ringside and take out Jax and Reginald. Cross then rolled up Baszler for the win while the former NXT Women's Champion was still distracted by what took place at ringside.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo was not happy with how Shayna Baszler was booked. Russo felt that someone as legitimate a competitor as Baszler should be booked better:

"We kind of glossed over it but look at Shayna Baszler but like oh my god. Bro, she was running from a doll, who's no longer on the show by the way, they never tied that up. Now she's losing to Nikki Cross because Nikki Cross is a superhero now. Oh my god," Vince Russo said.

Vince Russo's explains why Shayna Baszler's character is exposed by WWE

During Legion of RAW, Vince Russo's co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up how Shayna Baszler is a legitimate readymade badass and couldn't fathom why WWE aren't protecting her character better.

Vince Russo had a theory about this:

"That's the thing that a lot of people dont see and a lot of people will never understand. All it takes is her saying one wrong thing in the back. Like literally, 'I don't like that idea'. That's all it takes. Something like that and you could be looking at months of jobs. I mean literally, that's how it works," Vince Russo said.

This was Nikki Cross' superhero character's second successive win. Cross has the momentum now, and it will be interesting to see where this storyline goes and how Alexa Bliss will be involved.

