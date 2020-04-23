WWE veteran once again teases a match with The Fiend

Why would anyone in their right minds want to challenge The Fiend?

Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" persona has been the hottest thing on WWE TV ever since he debuted it in July last year. Although he is the most sinister thing on the company as of now, The Fiend has also won over the WWE Universe through a full-blown package of intriguing Firefly Fun House episodes, well-oiled storylines, and good in-ring performances.

Thus, Wyatt himself has received praises from all directions with many pondering potential scenarios where The Fiend would go up against Superstars of the yesteryears. One such WWE veteran who himself was known to a demonic presence of sorts during his time in the WWE is The Boogeyman and he has seemingly hinted at a match with The Fiend.

Boogeyman's history with Bray Wyatt

While it's easy to ignore this as a random post on behalf of the former WWE Superstar, it must be noted that The Boogeyman posted pictures comparing himself to The Fiend just three days ago. Surely this must have some meaning to it?

Yes, we haven't seen The Boogeyman in action inside the squared circle for some time now. However, there's something interesting to note about his last match inside the WWE.

Boogeyman returned to the ring back in 2015 in a one-off affair when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match as the seventh entrant but was eventually eliminated by none other than Bray Wyatt.

Could WWE use this angle to set up a match between two Superstars who are both known for scaring the life out of their opponents? Only time will tell, but it certainly would be one thrilling affair.