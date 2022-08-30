"He'll forever be an internet darling"- WWE veteran points out the critical issue in Kevin Owens' recent change in character (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Kevin Owens' recent character change.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Prizefighter told Sami Zayn that he was making a fool out of himself by aligning with The Bloodline. Owens also challenged Jey Uso to a match, which the former won despite distractions from Zayn.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Owens is an internet favorite, much like his former tag team partner Zayn. He continued by adding that Owens' gimmick change didn't make sense.

"Well again Chris, you're talking for casuals because for the internet he'll forever be an internet darling. Kevin Owens will always be, so is Sami Zayn. That's not gonna go away but I think the casual fan is saying the same thing you're saying. He's a heel, he's a babyface, he's a heel, like there is no rhyme or reason for," said Russo. (48:00- 48:43)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Booker T was recently full of praise for Kevin Owens

WWE legend Booker T was full of praise for Kevin Owens and his in-ring abilities.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran praised Owens for his match against Chad Gable. He said:

"Big ups to my man Owens and Chad Gable. Those guys went out there and they had a hell of a match. Kevin, you know, made an appearance as for as an Open Challenge, he made the call and said, 'Hey man, I'm gonna show up and go out here and do my thing."

Booker T further heaped praise on the former Universal Champion, as he seemed to be a fan of his in-ring attributes. The WWE legend labeled Owens as "extraordinary."

"He's not going to be a guy that's going to be an unexpected entry at the Olympia or anything like that, but the guy is in tip-top wrestling shape, and watch what Kevin Owens goes out there and does and be able to manipulate his body into going out there and pulling off. Guy's extraordinary, he's talent and I just love watching him work,"

Do you think Owens' babyface turn made sense to the WWE Universe? Sound off in the comment section below.

