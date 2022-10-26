WWE Veteran recalls Hall of Famer attacking Bruiser Brody backstage

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has detailed a supposed incident that took place between The Godfather and Bruiser Brody.

Bruiser Brody was a legend in the days of the wrestling territories, known for his ultra-violent matches against the likes of Abdullah The Butcher. He worked in a number of notable US territories like AWA and WCCW and also had a brief stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Brody's career, however, was cut short in 1988 when he was killed backstage at an event in Puerto Rico.

Now, "Dirty" Dutch Mantell has weighed in on Bruiser Brody during a recent podcast appearance. In a recent video uploaded to Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter discussed early American stars in Japanese wrestling. Bruiser Brody was one of the names mentioned, and Dutch noted that his legitimately intimidating demeanor added to his appeal. He also noted that no one ever gave Brody trouble, except, allegedly, The Godfather.

"One guy did bother Brody, attacked him in the back, on the way back. You know who that was? You never heard the story? Godfather. The Godfather." he said (1:51 - 2:07)

Dutch then described a car ride with The Godfather, in which the former WWE Intercontinental Champion described the supposed altercation.

"I was riding with him [Godfather] and he told me that he attacked Brody, I said 'you what?' He said, 'yeah, you don't know that story?' I said, 'Well, no I don't.' And he said he went to a Vegas show and here comes Brody backstage, Yeeeeee yeeeee' And he said 'I stood in front of him. I went yeeee yeeee back at him, and we just locked up and they pulled us apart.' (2:20 - 2:48)

The brawl ended up working out for the WWE Legend

The backstage brawl that took place between Godfather and Brody had its for the real-life Charles Wright.

In a further discussion of the topic on his podcast, Mantell noted that The Godather told him that the fight got him noticed in the wrestling business. He then went on to state that Charles Wright was a 'tough son of a gun.'

And he said 'that's what got me into wrestling, that's how they noticed me.' And that's how he got started in pro wrestling, because he took on Brody. And he was a tough son of a gun." he said (2:45 - 2:57)

The Godfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. He also notably portrayed Kama Mustafa, The Goodfather, and Papa Shango throughout his various runs with the company.

