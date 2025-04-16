WWE veteran to replace Kevin Owens and face Randy Orton after 21 years at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away and the excitement for the show is off the charts. While some of the biggest stars in the world are slated to have huge matches during the two-night event, Randy Orton is still looking for a new opponent after his original match was canceled.

WWE veteran The Rock could make his in-ring return once again, this time to replace Kevin Owens and face The Viper in a singles match. The Final Boss and The Apex Predator have not yet faced each other in singles match, but have locked horns against each other in a three-on-two handicap match at The Grandest Stage of Them All previously.

Randy Orton teamed up with Batista and Ric Flair to defeat the duo of The Rock and Mick Foley in a handicap match back at WrestleMania 20. Since then, both men have not had a chance to come across each other in the squared circle.

While The Rock is speculated to return to WWE at WrestleMania, to stay in John Cena's corner during his match against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The Final Boss could have his match on Night One, just to send a message to The American Nightmare.

The Rock could unleash an assault on Orton and take him out during the match, sending a message to his dear friend Cody Rhodes just a few hours before the highly anticipated match against John Cena. A potential match between The Rock and Randy Orton would undoubtedly make the WWE Universe sit up and take notice.

Randy Orton addressed teaming up with Cody Rhodes against John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott in WWE

The trio of John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott left the Undisputed WWE Champion battered and bruised during the final moments of Elimination Chamber. While Travis Scott is comfirmed to make an appearance at WrestleMania 41 as well, him getting involved in the main event of Night Two is also a possibility.

Randy Orton addressed teaming up with Cody Rhodes in his battle against this powerful trio, and also named a potential third member of their faction to even the odds at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While The Viper voluntarily accepted a potential storyline alongside Cody Rhodes, and added that the third member of their faction could be Bad Bunny. The latter already had a fair share of his matches to understand the industry, and a potentially squaring off against Travis Scott will ensure the moment may break the internet.

"I don't know how many bumps Travis Scott has taken, but I know Bad Bunny being probably one of the richest, most well-known performers in the world right now, he'll get in the ring and he'll learn the craft. He'll learn the art of what we do as much as he's able to in a short amount of time so that he can come wrestle or be a part of a Royal Rumble or be a part of something in the ring. And not many celebrities would do that, especially you just don't see celebrities on his level," he said.

With a potential storyline already elevating the excitement among fans for The Show of Shows, time will tell what WWE has in store for the biggest names in the industry at WrestleMania.

