  WWE veteran to return after over a decade to take over as new General Manager of SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE veteran to return after over a decade to take over as new General Manager of SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:34 GMT
Nick Aldis is the current GM of SmackDown brand [Image credits: Nick Aldis on X]
Nick Aldis is the current GM of SmackDown [Image credits: Nick Aldis on X]

WWE is on fire right now, and we are less than two weeks away from SummerSlam 2025. Triple H's creative regime has been booking the Biggest Party of the Summer in a great manner, as the card already appears stacked.

The Chief Content Officer has already been praised by many for his work since taking control of WWE. One of the veterans who is loving this new regime is former United States Champion Mr. Kennedy. The 49-year-old star wrestled his final match in WWE in 2009.

Since then, Mr. Kennedy has been working in the independent circuit and even won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. In a recent interview with SoCal Val, the former WWE star expressed his desire to return under the Game's new regime. Kennedy said he feels that he still has some gas left in the tank and can contribute in any way.

He even asserted that he would love to become a coach in World Wrestling Entertainment. The veteran said:

"100%. Like, I've said the entire time I was with TNA and even some post-TNA, I was like, never, never, never. I just had no desire to ever go back to WWE. I look at the lay of the land there now, and the way things are, I would definitely love to go back there... To be honest with you, I feel like I can still go. I still have some gas in the tank. But I would like to contribute in any way. I love coaching. I would love to coach."
So if Triple H has any plans to bring the former US Champion back to WWE, he can make him the newest General Manager of SmackDown. There is no doubt that Nick Aldis has been working great in the authority figure role on the blue brand.

However, if the King of Kings wants to put Aldis back in the squared circle, he must find a replacement GM. Considering this, Mr. Kennedy can make his return after 16 years to serve as the SmackDown General Manager.

Currently, everything is speculative, and there is no confirmation regarding Mr. Kennedy's return to the Triple H-led promotion.

Nick Aldis might announce a massive stipulation for WWE SummerSlam 2025 match

Last week, Nick Aldis was on break from SmackDown and was replaced by Adam Pearce. The RAW GM announced that Solo Sikoa will be defending his title in a steel cage match against Jacob Fatu at the forthcoming SummerSlam PLE.

According to recent reports, Solo vs. Jacob will not only be a steel cage match but is also expected to get a blood vs. blood stipulation added soon. This sparks the chances that Nick Aldis may announce this stipulation on SmackDown this week.

This move will draw attention from the fans and generate hype for the US title match at SummerSlam.

Love Verma

