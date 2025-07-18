  • home icon
  • WWE planning "Blood vs Blood" Steel Cage match at SummerSlam - Reports 

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:15 GMT
SummerSlam is just around the corner. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube/ WWE.com]
WWE is reportedly planning to hold a massive Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025. The PLE will be two nights this year and will air live next month from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the promotion is reportedly planning on having United States Champion Solo Sikoa battle Jacob Fatu in a "Blood vs. Blood" Steel Cage match next month at the PLE. The two stars are currently involved in a heated rivalry on WWE SmackDown.

Sikoa and Fatu used to be members of The Bloodline together, but have drifted apart over the past few months. Fatu betrayed Sikoa at Money in the Bank and prevented him from winning the ladder match. Sikoa got his revenge at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia.

JC Mateo, Hikuleo, and Tonga Loa interfered in the United States Championship match between the two stars at Night of Champions, allowing Solo Sikoa to capture the title. Sikoa's new faction is referred to as My Family Tree (MFT) on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see a new direction for Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently shared that he was hoping to see a new direction for Solo Sikoa's faction on WWE television.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, the legend noted that he wanted to see the new group work with stars who were not a part of The Bloodline. The veteran noted that it would give Sikoa's faction a fresh start and show that they were capable of working with stars other than their family members.

"You know, I would love to see Solo and his crew just go up against somebody besides The Bloodline. This way, it kind of just adds something fresh to it, and to see how these boys will be able to work with other people besides family members," Fatu said. (From 09:55 to 10:17)

You can check out the legend's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what else Triple H and WWE's creative team have planned for SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
