"The rest of them do not fit" - WWE Veteran says only Damian Priest looks like he could be in the Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Judgment Day has been pushed as one of WWE's top factions since its formation, but Vince Russo still doesn't seem convinced by the heel collective's long-term potential. While reviewing the latest episode of RAW for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo revealed that barring Damian Priest, every other Judgment Day member has been miscast in the group.

As we noted earlier, Dominik Mysterio's recent turn hasn't impressed Russo, who urged WWE to explore a romantic relationship featuring Rhea Ripley. Vince also bluntly claimed that Dominik looked like a child and was not meant to be a heel on TV.

Russo had a similar opinion about Ripley and Finn Balor's inclusion in the storyline, as he felt they weren't ideal for a team like Judgment Day.

Here's Vince Russo's honest assessment of the stable from this week's Legion of RAW episode:

"Bro, Dominik Mysterio looks like a child! Okay, bro? He has got a baby face. He looks like a big kid. Every week we come on here about the miscasting. He is miscast in that role. Rhea Ripley is miscast in that role. Finn Balor is miscast in that role," stated Vince Russo. "The only person I would have possibly booked on this crew is Damian Priest. He is the only one. The rest of them do not fit, bro." [10:14 - 10:50]

What's next for Judgment Day in WWE?

The addition of Dominik Mysterio has given Judgment Day a new lease on life as the faction's future had seemingly been jeopardized due to WWE's multiple creative changes.

Dominik faced Edge in the main event of the most recent episode of RAW, and as expected, the match didn't have a conclusive finish. Judgment Day unleashed an unforgiving assault on the Rated-R Superstar, and reports state that the WWE Hall of Famer will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

While the focus will be on Dominik's development as a heel, Judgment Day will likely aim to continue its dominance on Monday Night RAW as they look to recruit new members every week.

What are your predictions for the faction? Share them in the comments section below.

