WWE veteran says he suffered a legitimate injury because of Jinder Mahal

The latest hour-long episode of The Rosser Rewind with Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young and host Korey Gunz contained various previously unknown stories and information from Rosser's time in the WWE.

Gunz and Rosser reviewed the WrestleMania 30 PPV in which the Superstar was part of the Andre The Giant Memorial match. In case you forgot, Rosser was eliminated by 3MB in that match. Host Korey Gunz asked Rosser about his opinions with regards to the members of the now-defunct faction - Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

Regarding Jinder Mahal, Rosser said that the Indo-Canadian Superstar showed main event potential when he returned to the company and got into tremendous physical shape.

The WWE veteran stated that WWE made a smart move by putting the WWE Championship on Mahal as India was and still is one of the biggest markets for the company.

Jinder Mahal, him being with 3MB and then leaving and coming back and the transition he made physically. Yeah, he definitely had main event potential when he came back and ran with it, you know. Wrestling is #2 in India, so I think it was a great strategy for WWE to put the title on Jinder because he left, he came back looking better than ever, looking like a star, and I think he is, I don't know if he's back on the main roster, he should be coming back probably soon from a knee injury I believe, but hey, injuries come with the territory.

Rosser also admitted that he never clicked with Mahal in the ring. The lack of chemistry between the two led to weird matches and he even revealed that he had to get some dental work done because of the Maharaja.

I would say about Jinder, he and I, you know you have good dance partners and not so good dance partners, he and I sometimes didn't click in the ring, not in a bad way but let's just say that I had to get some dental work because of him.

Jinder Mahal has been out of action for months due to an injury but he is expected to return to WWE TV soon.

