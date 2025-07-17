WWE veteran to seek revenge on John Cena after 15 years and cost him his Undisputed Title? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship reign continues in the Stamford-based promotion. The Last Real Champion is set to defend the gold against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. As Cena is on his retirement tour, there are chances that fans might witness more unexpected showdowns in this final run.

The Franchise Player had already locked horns with names like Randy Orton and CM Punk. Amid this, there are chances that the veteran star Wade Barrett might seek revenge against John Cena after almost 15 years, potentially costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship.

For those unaware, Barrett has a long history with Cena, dating back to his time on the Nexus. Many even marked the Nexus and John Cena feud as the reason behind the faction's downfall. Wade is currently part of the commentary team and continues to make an impression among fans.

Recently, the company has uploaded a complete video on the story of Cena vs Nexus. This feud took place around SummerSlam 2010 and concluded when John Cena defeated the villainous faction and emerged as the winner for Team WWE in a tag team elimination match.

In a potential scenario, Wade might cost John Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer and could aid Cody Rhodes to dethrone him. This move will serve as a revenge arc for the Nexus member against Cena's actions almost 15 years prior.

Already, the Bad News Barrett has confirmed that he can lace up his boots again for a comeback match if WWE maps out a creative idea for him. Considering this, if he costs Cena at SummerSlam, this could lead to Cena vs. Wade one last time.

Putting the Nexus story in Cena's retirement tour can make it even more interesting to watch. Additionally, it will help the Triple H-led creative team to turn the Last Real Champion babyface again before his final match.

WWE has announced a massive John Cena segment for the upcoming SmackDown

The Cenation Leader is already advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Stamford-based promotion has also announced a major segment for the Last Real Champion as he will be under one roof with Cody Rhodes.

This means that fans are likely to witness a heated confrontation between these two stars ahead of SummerSlam 2025. We are only three SmackDown episodes away from the Biggest Party of the Summer.

It appears that WWE is doing its best to create a proper build for the Rhodes vs. Cena showdown.

