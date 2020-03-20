WWE veteran wants to face Edge for first time in 11 years

Edge is officially a WWE Superstar again, so who's next after Randy Orton?

Jeff Hardy was involved in legendary matches with Edge earlier in their careers

Edge

Jeff Hardy is hopeful that he can have another one-on-one match against Edge after the WWE Hall of Famer made his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

This week’s RAW featured a rerun of the men’s Royal Rumble match, which saw Edge compete for the first time in almost nine years after he received clearance to return from his career-ending neck injury.

Speaking on The Bump, Hardy mentioned that he got goosebumps watching Edge's return when WWE replayed the Rumble on RAW, and he wants to renew their legendary rivalry one day.

“When they played the Royal Rumble back, because I never watched it all the way through, I got goosebumps, man, and it must be good if it gives you goosebumps. Just to see him out there killing it, that’s another thing in my mind, I go, ‘We still have one more match between us left in our careers.’”

Edge vs. Jeff Hardy?

Regarding a possible match against Edge, Jeff Hardy added that “anything is possible” and he is looking forward to seeing what the future holds following his own in-ring return on last week’s SmackDown.

The episode, which took place without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center, featured three matches, including Hardy’s victory over Baron Corbin.