WWE News: Finn Balor trolls Roman Reigns at promotional event

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently made a promotional appearance and trolled the fans in attendance by mentioning Roman Reigns. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter as well and can be seen below:

Finn being ever so Finn pic.twitter.com/ZMSvfrSF1A — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 9, 2017

Finn Balor is often seen in a jovial mood during appearances and when he’s around fans in general, and this appearance was no exception.

In case you didn’t know...

The Irish-born WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently competed in a Fatal 5-Way match at WWE’s Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View event where he squared off against Roman Reigns Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

Balor lost the match after he was put in a Coquina Clutch by Samoa Joe, causing him to pass out.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor was making an appearance at a promotional event organised by the WWE. Presumably responding to a question by the interviewer, Finn Balor stated that fans had plenty of reasons to be excited, he was then quoted as saying:

“Obviously they’ll get to see Seth Rollins, they’ll get to see Bray Wyatt, they’ll get to see Finn Balor, but most importantly they’ll get to see Roman Reigns.”

The mentions of Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor were met with cheers by the fans. However, as soon as Balor mentioned Roman Reigns, a resounding chorus of boos emanated from the fans in attendance, who then proceeded to chant “Roman Sucks!” back at him.

The interviewer then took control of the situation and the appearance concluded with the fans cheering Balor on once again.

What’s next?

Finn Balor will probably be a part of WWE RAW’s next Pay-Per-View titled “Great Balls of Fire”, which is being held on July 9th, 2017. Although Balor hasn’t been officially booked in a match as of yet, he may very well be locked into one as soon as the next edition of RAW.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Finn Balor having fun with the fans! The way that the WWE Universe feels about Roman Reigns is no secret to anyone and it’s heartening to see that Balor and the WWE as a whole have chosen to embrace the reactions instead of avoiding them like they were last year.

Balor is one of the hottest wrestlers on the RAW roster and the crowd’s reaction to him really says it all!

