WWE Video: Why did Triple H cut his hair off?

He may have cut it, but the ponytail is still preserved as a relic in Vince McMahon's office.

Triple H likes it short these days.

From debuting as the blonde haired, snobby Hunter Hearst Helmsley to being a 14-time WWE Champion and now, the shot-caller running whole damn show – Triple H has come a long way and so have the strands that grow atop the genius’ head.

Triple H had one of the best hairstyles in the business, which over time became a part of his famed identity. The sledgehammer and the golden hair made him the living embodiment of thor. While his beloved weapon still comes out every once in a while, the same can’t be said about his hair. It’s not like we don’t like his current look, but the fans yearn to see him in his old avatar. Imagine Triple H and Seth Rollins in a Hair vs. Hair match for god’s sake.

Anyway, Triple H spilled the beans on why he took the decision to cut off his long locks on Chris Jericho’s podcast in 2014. Amusingly, it all started with Vince McMahon jibes towards Triple H regarding the infamous hair vs. hair matches (Trump...cough...Wrestle...cough...Mania) and as time went by, Triple got bemused by the idea of chopping his pony-tail to adopt a tighter crop.

No, he wasn’t suffering from a receding hairline. No, he didn’t chop it off to donate it to a cancer patient in order to push WWE’s Corporate Social Responsibility standing (he must’ve actually).

The primary reason was to save time as he had transitioned into a corporate role back then and he didn’t need to look like the wrester he was when he strolled into the office every morning. Here is what he had to say:

Vince McMahon is notorious for his pranks and jestful persona, and HHH sending him his ponytail is pure gold. It still sits in Vince McMahon’s office and will be there when HHH one day takes control. His kids or whoever that who will succeed him will also be handed down the ponytail and it would go on and on until 300 years later, the priceless ponytail will be auctioned off on the WWE Shop for a record-breaking fee.

It’s assuring to think that Triple H’s ponytail still exists in this cruel world. Phew! Hopefully one day, it will make a ‘shocking’ WWE return!