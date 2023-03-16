WWE then vs. now - What 5 top female stars looked during their debut vs. 2023

WWE is filled with many superstars who have been working with the company for a long time. Even many female superstars in the firm have stuck around for several years and have undergone many character and gimmick changes.

The changes have called for the superstars to change their looks and attitude on-screen. Additionally, many of these wrestlers have matured over time and look very different compared to what they looked like during their initial years.

Many fans find certain superstars unrecognizable when they share photos of their early years in the company. This shows just how much work and effort goes into perfecting each superstar’s gimmick before they can be launched to the top.

With that said, check out the five female WWE Superstars who looked very different in 2023 as compared to their debuts.

#5. Natalya has been with WWE since 2007

Natalya has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE.

Natalya comes from a prestigious wrestling family. She is the daughter of wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and his wife Elizabeth “Ellie” Hart, and is a third-generation wrestler.

Natalya joined WWE in 2007 and has stayed with the company ever since. She made her debut as a heel in 2008 and hasn’t looked back ever since. When The Queen of Harts made her debut, she looked very different.

She sported mahogany-colored hair and donned a very different outfit initially than she wears now. Her fighting style was also a bit different during that time, and she mostly worked alongside other superstars such as Victoria, Tyson Kidd, and Beth Phoenix.

After over 16 years in the company, Natalya looks very different compared to how she looked during her debut. She has worked on her physique a lot more and has improved her wrestling and mic skills to such an extent that many see her as the benchmark in the company.

She now sports blonde hair and outfits that make her stand out and look different. The legendary superstar has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, but she is far from retiring from the ring, as she is still among the best wrestlers in the company.

#4. WWE discovered Liv Morgan in 2014

Liv Morgan has undergone a few transformations in WWE.

Many fans have gotten on the Liv Morgan bandwagon over the past couple of years. Surprisingly, the superstar has been involved with the company for nearly a decade.

Morgan has been around for some time and has undergone a few character changes. Early in her career, Liv adopted a casual street-style look that got her over with the NXT Universe.

She had blonde hair during the time and wore a cap to the ring. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also did not put on much makeup at the time. Her stocks started rising after she worked with The Riott Squad for a few years.

Riott started dying her hair in different light colors, and her “blue tongue” helped her get even more notice. She underwent a character change in 2019 and 2020, which saw her come out with a more serious attitude and darker outfit.

Another character change saw her reinvent herself in 2022, and that allowed her to win her first SmackDown Women’s Championship reign. She now wears some of the most unique outfits in the company and sports her natural blonde hair.

Liv is among the most popular female superstars in WWE, and she has undergone massive character and gimmick changes that have allowed her to become a top star.

#3. Lita has been with the company for over two decades

Lita has been sensational over the past two decades in WWE.

Lita has been one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry for well over two decades. She joined WWE in 1999 and debuted alongside Essa Rios in 2000. Lita picked up many of the moves she uses today from Rios and has been an outstanding performer in the ring.

During her initial days with the company, Lita came out in casual outfits that included jeans and fluorescent-colored crop tops that set her aside from the other female superstars of her time.

She later joined Team Xtreme and wore similar outfits to Matt and Jeff Hardy. The trio became icons in the wrestling industry, and fans started loving Lita’s look and tomboyish attitude.

The Queen of Extreme has drastically changed her look over the past several years, and she now wears darker-colored attires. Fans can see a massive change in her look compared to 23 years ago when she first appeared on television.

While Lita’s look may have changed quite a lot over the past couple of decades, she still hasn’t lost any of her star power and recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch.

#2. Rhea Ripley looked very different during her WWE debut

Rhea Ripley debuted as part of the inaugral WWE Mae Young Classic.

Rhea Ripley walked into WWE at the age of 21 in 2017. She was first seen by fans when she made her debut in the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Ripley was big and strong at the time, but she wore colorful outfits that made her come across as a big babyface. Additionally, Ripley had long blonde hair at the time and was one of the sweethearts in the tournament.

Fast forward six years and many fans are still surprised and impressed at how The Nightmare has changed her look over the past few years. She is among the most lethal women in the business today and has continued to prove herself time and again.

Rhea now has short jet-black hair and a very “death metal” look to her. She wears dark outfits that match her character and gimmick extremely well. Additionally, she has also put on a lot of muscle in recent years.

Ripley has also changed her wrestling style quite a bit over the years and is among those superstars who have completely changed the way they look during their debut. She is currently part of the villanous faction The Judgment Day.

The Nightmare has a bright future ahead of her, as she is only 27 years old. However, it looks like WWE won’t be tweaking her look anymore as it has become her signature style in the ring.

#1. Becky Lynch has changed a lot since her WWE debut

Becky Lynch has gone from being The Irish Lass to The Man in WWE.

Becky Lynch is arguably the face of the WWE women’s division. She has worked hard to reach the top of the mountain and continues to prove why she deserves every opportunity she gets on-screen.

Lynch wasn’t as fortunate back when she debuted as she is today. At the time, she was treated more like an enhancement talent who was looking to rise up the ranks.

The Irish Lass used to wear colorful wrestling gear early in her NXT career, which was similar to that of many other female superstars. She also had darker red hair, and there wasn’t anything special about her on-screen look.

Lynch underwent a gimmick change and moved to the main roster. The gimmick helped her win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and become one of the top women in the company.

In 2018, things started picking up for Becky, who continued to build on the momentum. She changed her style and wore leather tights and jackets to the ring that gave her a more badass look.

Currently, Lynch continues to wear darker-colored outfits that go well with her more serious attitude. Her appearance has changed a lot since her debut, and it looks like she will be sticking to the same for the coming years.

