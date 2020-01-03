WWE wanted to name Paul Heyman Guy 'Mary' and dye his hair blonde

Rhyno worked for Paul Heyman in ECW

Rhyno recalled during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast that WWE originally planned to call him Mary and dye his hair blonde.

Speaking about his initial run with the company, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion said he did not know why they considered giving him the name Mary, especially as he had built up a reputation for himself as a dominant competitor in ECW.

He added that WWE’s decision-makers also wanted him to dye his dark hair blonde and make him Edge and Christian’s brother, but the legendary tag team spoke up because they did not think fans would believe the storyline.

“They [WWE] wanted to dye my hair blonde and make me their little brother. They [Edge and Christian] were like, ‘He looks nothing like us, we’re tall and lanky and he’s short and stocky.’ Could you imagine having to dye your hair blonde all the time? Especially having dark hair. They were kicking around different ideas [for names] – Juggernaut was one and the worst one was Mary.”

In the end, he was suddenly told before his debut that WWE had decided to keep his name from ECW but they changed the spelling from ‘Rhino’ to ‘Rhyno’.

