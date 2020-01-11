WWE wants to get a town renamed after King Corbin

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Will his royal highness have a city named after him?

So there's pushing a guy and then there's this. Corbin, KY is best known for being the hometown of Colonel Harland Sanders. Yes, the founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food franchise. There's even a statue of the culinary icon located in the city's downtown area.

In front of that statue on Sunday, representatives of the WWE will be out collecting signatures for a petition. That petition is asking the city to make a huge change. They want to convince the city to rename itself King Corbin, KY. No, really.

WWE is holding a Supershow live event (one that features Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown) that same night, and to promote it, they're starting a campaign to get the city renamed after the 2019 King of the Ring winner. According to the report we read from Wrestling INC., they will also be handing out free tickets to said show. So, if you like fried chicken and WWE and you live nearby - there you go.

Interestingly, WWE had announced - and postponed - two events in a row in the same time. The first time was in May and then second event was supposed to be in October. Fans who purchased tickets to either show will be able to use those tickets for Sunday's show.