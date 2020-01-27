WWE website makes interesting change to Edge's profile after Royal Rumble

Edge briefly joined forces with Randy Orton in the Royal Rumble

Edge competed in his first WWE match since 2011 when he entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and it can now be confirmed that he is officially a WWE Superstar again.

The 11-time World Champion’s WWE profile has been in the ‘Alumni’ section of the company’s website since his retirement. However, as you can see from the picture below, he is now listed alongside the likes of Elias and Ember Moon in the ‘Current Superstars’ section.

It is worth noting that, unlike the other Superstars in that section of the website, his profile page is not assigned to the RAW, SmackDown or NXT brand.

Edge is back in the 'Current Superstars' section

WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Edge returns

After weeks of speculation about Edge’s possible return to in-ring action, “The Rated-R Superstar” entered the Royal Rumble from the No.21 position and lasted a total of 23 minutes, eliminating three Superstars along the way, before being thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns.

Prior to his announcement in April 2011 that he had to retire due to a neck injury, the 46-year-old’s final televised WWE match came at WrestleMania 27 when he retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio.