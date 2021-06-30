What is Seth Rollins' real name?

Seth Rollins is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the modern era and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer.

Seth Rollins has been a regular attraction on WWE's main roster for around nine years at this point. He has done it all in the business and is currently one of the biggest heels on the SmackDown brand.

As has always been the case with popular celebs like Rollins, die-hard fans are taking to Google to learn more about the former Universal Champion, with many inquiring about his real-life name.

What is Seth Rollins' real-life name?

Seth Rollins popularized his current moniker during his highly successful WWE run. Before he made it big in WWE, Seth Rollins was called Tyler Black on the independent scene. If we go back even further to the time he made his debut in 2005, his in-ring name was 'Gixx'.

Rollins' real name is Colby Lopez and he is of Irish, German, and Armenian descent. Wikipedia has an interesting factoid about Rollins' surname:

His surname, Lopez, comes from his elder brother Brandon’s Mexican-American father, whom Rollins considers his father, as seen in WWE 24.

Colby Lopez has talked in the past about what inspired him to don the "Seth Rollins" moniker:

"Seth Rollins is a little bit of an ode to an idol of mine, Henry Rollins. He’s the leader of one of my favorite bands, Black Flag. Seth is just a name that I liked."

Seth Rollins is a former Universal Champion, WWE World Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and Money In The Bank holder. He cashed in his briefcase at the main event of WrestleMania 31 that featured Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Rollins is the only wrestler in history to have cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What do you think of Seth Rollins as a performer? Share your favorite Rollins moments in the comments!

