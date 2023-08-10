WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, have been a power couple in WWE for many years. The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess tied the knot in 2003, and the couple has been married happily for 20 years.

However, fourteen years ago, Triple H had to go through a tough spot when 20-time champion Randy Orton made a move on Stephanie McMahon in the ring.

The Apex Predator has been a 10-time WWE Champion, a four-time World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time World Tag Team Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

In 2009, Randy Orton crossed the line during a heated rivalry with the McMahons that once led to The Game being helpless in the ring. The Viper ignited the feud by referring to Stephanie McMahon as "worthless."

However, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was shaken by Orton's act and demanded the former World Champion apologize to his daughter, or he would be fired from the company.

Well, The Legend Killer, in his heel character, denied doing so and punt-kicked Mr. McMahon in the ring. During the March 23rd, 2009, episode of Monday Night RAW, Triple H took on Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. in a two-on-one handicap match. The Cerebral Assassin wanted to teach The Viper a lesson for messing with the McMahons but ended up getting handcuffed to the ropes during the contest.

The Apex Predator took advantage of the situation as he put Stephanie McMahon through a DDT and kissed the 46-year-old when she was unconscious, leaving Triple H in utter disbelief.

Watch the full video below:

Randy Orton spoke about the pressure when he faced Triple H at WrestleMania 25

The aforementioned storyline culminated at WrestleMania 25 when Orton and The Game fought for the WWE Championship in the main event of the show.

The Viper, while speaking on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, addressed his contest against Triple H as a tough battle to follow after The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels classic.

Since 'Taker and Michaels put on a great show at WrestleMania 25, Randy Orton explained that he felt a lot of pressure before the match.

"I remember being in the locker-room with Triple H, And they had a little monitor back there, and we're watching Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and he's just sitting there. I saw what is happening, but he was being vocal about it like 'ugh, goddamnit'. And I'm watching, I'm like 'Oh they are having a great match, what's the problem?'. Well, we're gonna have to follow that kid," Orton said.

Check the full interview below:

The two men have ended their on-screen and now share immense respect for each other. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is waiting for Randy Orton's massive return from his long hiatus due to injury.

What did you think of Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon infront of her husband? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here