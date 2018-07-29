WWE - Where are they now? - The original members of NxT

Michael Grahamslaw FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 29 Jul 2018, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan

When WWE discontinued the modern-era ECW brand it left a big hole in WWE programming for something new and creative. Unlike some WWE creative ideas, this one did not disappoint. It was announced that WWE would be debuting a new show in February 2010 which would have WWE superstars mentoring Florida Championship Wrestling development talent in-which the rookie winner would earn a contract on either Raw or Smackdown.

Season 1 was won by Wade Barrett who went on to create the group Nexus which featured all eight members of the first season. Seven years later and the eight originals have had very different paths since debuting on the main roster, find out where they are now below!

#1 Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

As the first major success story of NxT and the first man kicked out of the original Nexus group it is only natural that Bryan is the first to feature on this list.

Bryan was a part of the original Nexus group but his behavior during the original invasion was deemed too dangerous for the PG era and Bryan had his contract terminated but Bryan was quickly brought back up to the main roster with a simple slap on the wrist. Leaves you to wonder what could have been if WWE didn't realize they'd made a mistake here.

The four-time World Champion was Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Superstar of the year in 2013 and had Feud of the year with the Authority in 2014 before being forced to retire on 8 February 2016.

Bryan commentated over the Cruiserweight classic before being announced as the co-general manager of Smackdown with Shane McMahon in July 2016. After years of rehabilitation for his injuries, Bryan was cleared to wrestle and embarked on a feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn which was eventually settled with Bryan submitting Zayn at Wrestlemania 34.

Bryan has since had dream matches against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles and is currently set to reignite his longstanding feud with his NxT mentor The Miz.

#2 Darren Young

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Darren Young was mentored by CM Punk in NxT and was pushed almost immediately feuding with Punk's Straight Edge Society compatriot Luke Gallows and defeating Gallows in a match where Young's hair was on the line. Young improved on NxT but was only managed to finish fifth.

In terms of the Nexus group, Young was demonstrated as the first weak link in Nexus after being submitted in under a minute in their 5 on 5 eliminated match against the WWE 'pros'. He also was the only man to lose the 1 vs 1 matches that followed, losing to John Cena in the main event. He was subsequently kicked out of the group.

Young teamed with fellow NxT rookie Titus O'Neil to form the Prime Time Players and the duo won the Tag Team championships defeating the New Day at Money in the Bank 2015. He also became the first man to come out as gay while at a wrestling company in 2013.

Young was fired from WWE in 2017 and has since been wrestling in Chikara where it has been announced that Young, Michael Tarver and PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) will be partaking in the King of Trios tournament as "The Nexus Alliance".

#3 David Otunga

WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party

Otunga finished the original season of NxT in second place, losing out to Wade Barrett and when it came to the Nexus. It looked like Otunga had all the potential to be a star in the business. So much so that Otunga won PWI's "Rookie of the year" in 2010.

Otunga was the Nexus' 'underboss' and when the Havard educated lawyer opposed Barrett in January 2011, it looked like Otunga's path to superstardom was set. However, Otunga never matched the potential he had at this time and retired from in-ring competition in 2015.

Otunga then took up the role of commentator and joined the Smackdown team with John Bradshaw Layfield and Mauro Ranallo in 2016 before the Superstar shake-up sent him to Raw where he is now a pre-show panelist for Pay-Per-Views.

#4 Justin Gabriel

WWE Smackdown Live Tour in Durban

Gabriels 450 splash was one of the many trademarks of the Nexus and it was rated so highly that every Nexus beatdown had it's final stamp delivered not by Barretts Wasteland manoeuvre but Gabriel's 450.

After the disbanding of the Nexus and the utter travesty that was the Corre. Six months summed up how Gabriel's WWE career would go, he started off shining in the Smackdown Money in the Bank and six months later he entered a comedy storyline with... Hornswoggle. Gabriel was released in January 2015 and quickly signed with Global Force Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

Nowadays you can find Gabriel wrestling under the name PJ Black in Lucha or National Alliance Wrestling where Black is set to take on Nick Aldis for the NWA World title.

1 / 2 NEXT