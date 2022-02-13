WWE: Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns may be the perfect WrestleMania main event

The Road to WrestleMania is well underway, and WWE has already laid the foundation for the spectacle's headliner, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

The last couple of months leading up to WrestleMania is uncertain as WWE is notorious for randomly and inexplicably reshuffling plans. Hence, it's possible that the Universal Championship will not be on the line in the currently planned main event. However, since this has been Vince McMahon's pet project for a while, Reigns will likely be the champion heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While this will be the third time the two fierce adversaries have locked horns under the bright lights of 'Mania, this battle has the makings of a classic.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's rivalry has been the best part of WWE recently.

Fans need to give credit WWE where it's due; the storytelling displayed during the intricately personal program between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been spot on. Paul Heyman and The Usos add another layer of intrigue to this riveting storyline. Heyman's flexible allegiances have played a vital role in this rivalry, as he briefly aligned himself with both men at different stages along the way.

The narrative is unlike most contemporary feuds, as the creative team has taken the WWE Universe on an ultimate thrill ride with this program, filled with a rollercoaster of emotions.

The Beast has excelled as a babyface, showing a side of himself that was previously unbeknownst to us. The Tribal Chief, as always, has remained a formidable force and held his own against the most dominant athlete in combat sports history. Reversing the roles by making Lesnar the 'good guy' has done the trick for WWE. Fans have acquired a new sense of admiration for both these men in their respective current roles.

It was difficult to get excited about another protracted feud between Reigns and Lesnar about a year ago. However, Vince McMahon learned from his previous mistakes and has rectified his past wrongdoings concerning this storyline.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have undeniable chemistry in the ring

The Head of the Table is one of the most consistent performers in professional wrestling today. And despite being in the twilight of his career, the Beast Incarnate competes at an elite level and can keep up the pace with newer stars.

Reigns and Lesnar have gone to war in the past several times. If their previous matches are any indication, the WWE Universe can expect a hard-hitting, old-fashioned wrestling match. Excluding their encounter at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, the Beast and the Tribal Chief have always delivered in the squared circle. Their epic clash in the main event of WrestleMania 31, which was notorious for its climactic ending, remains fresh in our memories.

Reigns was the underdog in all their previous battles, except Crown Jewel 2021. That factor has been eliminated from the equation as both powerhouses have been portrayed as equals on screen. While the match's outcome will remain a mystery, the in-ring action will undoubtedly be incredible.

In Texas, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III at WrestleMania 38 will surely be a fantastic display of action and heartfelt storytelling. It will be the culmination of an angle years in the making and will witness two of WWE's biggest dogs colliding for the top prize.

Who do you think will win the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38?

