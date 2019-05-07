WWE Wildcard Rule : 3 RAW superstars who may appear on this week's SmackDown Live

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 522 // 07 May 2019, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will AJ Styles appear on SmackDown Live? His best friend is on SmackDown Live

Vince McMahon surprised every member of the WWE Universe when he decided to make a new rule, known as the 'WWE Wildcard Rule' which would allow 3 RAW superstars to appear on SmackDown Live on a given occasion and vice versa. This week on RAW we saw SmackDown's Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston make their presence felt under the Wildcard rule.

Also Read - WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon may have introduced the Wild Card Rule

However, by the end of the episode two more SmackDown superstars, Elias and Lars Sullivan showed up on the red brand, much to the confusion of the fans. The blue brand's weekly episode will air tonight and all the fans are waiting in readiness as to which RAW superstar will appear on SmackDown Live.

Here are the 3 possible candidates -

#3 Sami Zayn

Will he make a surprise appearance?

The way Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked Kevin Owens on SmackDown, one can expect the Prizefighter to align himself with a heel on Tuesday night soon. With the Wildcard Rule active now, the former Universal Champion can also bring his best friend Sami Zayn who is currently a part of RAW, to equal the odds.

Sami Zayn was brutalized by Braun Strowman on RAW this week and it seems like The Underdog From The Underground will feud with the Monster Amongst Men in the near future. The only reason why he may not appear could be his health after the Monster's attack. But, with no friends on SmackDown, Owens will be forced to call up Sami for his help.

Also Read - WWE SmackDown Live: 5 major things that could happen tonight – RAW Superstars to invade, Daniel Bryan to be included in MITB WWE Title match?

The Canadian duo can once again assert their dominance over the blue brand even if it is for one night. WWE can have a tag team match between the teams of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the night's main event.

1 / 3 NEXT