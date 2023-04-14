WWE will never let Sami Zayn defeat Roman Reigns for one major reason

Sami Zayn might have come close to defeating Roman Reigns to become the world champion, but there's a chance that it's the closest he will ever come to holding that massive title.

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Whoever defeats the star will become the new champion, and there's a very good reason why WWE will never let the star hold it.

Sami Zayn is a major star, but given that he is from Syria, there are major issues with him going to Saudi Arabia. The conflict between the two nations would put him in danger if he ever went over to Saudi Arabia.

While it's not known if he is banned in the country, it's safe to say that WWE understands the sensitive nature of the situation and has kept him away.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo So looks like Cesaro or Finn Balor will be one of the finalist in the King of the Ring because Sami Zayn can't go to Saudi Arabia. So looks like Cesaro or Finn Balor will be one of the finalist in the King of the Ring because Sami Zayn can't go to Saudi Arabia.

As a result of the deals with Saudi Arabia, WWE has to go to the country to put on major shows multiple times a year. With this being the case, the last thing they can afford is a champion who can't enter the territory.

Having Zayn as a champion would mean that the top champion of WWE could not go to the Saudi Arabia event, something that the country would probably not look on too kindly.

As a result, it seems that Zayn will never win the title by beating Reigns, and the fans will have to keep hoping for a short reign at some point.

Even before his feud with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn has spoken about not going to Saudi Arabia

Sami Zayn would probably also not want to go to the country himself. He spoke about it once as well.

"WWE did a thing, a partnership sort of or signed some sort of deal to put on these shows in Saudi Arabia for I don’t know, what, 10 years or something like that. And I just wasn’t invited to go and I never really dug into it too much because I wasn’t keen on going to begin with, but I would like to discuss that... You know, it became very popular, very easy to say, ‘Well you shouldn’t go to this country because they do these awful things,’ and I understand it and I agree."

However, his reasons were not as simple as they seemed, and he admitted to being confused about the topic.

"And if I was asked to perform in Israel, I wouldn’t, right? But at the same time, I perform in the United States. And I live in the United States. So there’s that sort of dissonance to get your head around a little bit. So I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know how I feel about all of that."

If he does not make it to Saudi Arabia, there's a chance that he and Owens will also lose the tag team titles before The Night of Champions this year.

What do you think of the conundrum WWE has found itself in with Sami Zayn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

