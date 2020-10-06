WWE Women's Tag Championships to be defended on RAW tonight

This just came across the wire. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, who we reported were returning to competition tonight, will not only be appearing, but will defend their titles on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Their opponents? The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Baszler and Jax won the titles from Bayley and Sasha Banks at Payback at the end of August. They went on to retain their championships on the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Since then, however, they haven't been seen on television for a while.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions return to RAW

They were set to defend their belts at Clash of Champions last month, however, an instance of COVID-19 popped up backstage. While the champions tested negative for the virus, they were still in contact with individuals who tested positive. Therefore, they were quarantined and kept off television as a safety measure.

So, tonight's RAW will see the first title defense for Baszler and Jax against a team that aren't the former champions. Will they retain their titles in their first match back in weeks? Or will the Riott Squad get the gold they've been after for so long? We'll find out tonight.