WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Results: New champion crowned; Terrifying injury alters the main event

Bartel was left in a tough spot in a spectacular main event

It looks like the main roster will have a lot to live up to at the Royal Rumble because they'll have to follow some of the greatest wrestling that we'll get in 2020. On the pre-show, Kay Lee Ray defeated Mia Yim, putting NXT UK ahead at 1-0.

In what many would consider a dream match, our main event features the two most dominant factions in both NXT and NXT UK. The Undisputed Era and Imperium are set to clash in a climactic eight-man tag team match. Every match on this card is to prove which brand is truly superior. NXT knocked off both SmackDown and Raw at Survivor Series, but their reign may be short-lived.

We kicked off the night with what most would more than likely perceive as the match of the night. "The Prinxe" Finn Balor against Ilja Dragunov.

Finn Balor vs Ilja Dragunov

Is Dragunov in Balor's head?

The former Universal Champion brought the young up-and-comer to the mat, but Dragunov was able to trade control, leading to a stalemate early on. Dragunov eventually drew first blood with a running crossbody.

After being taunted, Balor sent Dragunov to the floor and followed up with a dropkick through the ropes. Back on the inside, though a Walter-esque chop and a senton nearly earned Dragunov a shocking win.

Balor's patented enziguri on the apron was countered with a clothesline, and he was met by a springboard crossbody on the outside. However, another dive from Dragunov was avoided, allowing Balor a chance to breathe.

Inside the ring, a snapmare/dropkick combination left Dragunov dazed. Balor struggled to keep his opponent on the mat, doing his best to quell any chances to build momentum for Dragunov. Balor stomped a hole into the chest of Dragunov, nearly getting himself disqualified. The 1916 was reversed, as Dragunov took Balor over with a suplex before building up steam with a series of running and rolling clotheslines.

A brutal rising knee to the jaw almost ended Balor's night, but he was able to kick out just in the nick of time. Balor reversed a Death Valley Driver, sending Dragunov into the mat and hitting a jumping double stomp. He shook it off, leading to a striking trade between both men.

Dragunov avoided the 1916 but was hit with the reverse DDT. A slingblade connected. Dragunov countered the shotgun dropkick, though, with another jumping knee to the jaw. A high-angle teardrop suplex earned him a two-count.

After hitting the "61-line," Dragunov hit a coast to coast on Balor, who was draped on the bottom ropes. The senton from the top, though, was blocked with Balor's knees. After the Coup de Grace, Dragunov was sent back to the locker room with the 1916.

Results: Finn Balor defeated Ilja Dragunov via pinfall.

