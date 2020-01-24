WWE Worlds Collide (25th January 2020) - Start time, predictions, where to watch, location & more of Worlds Collide

Alan John

24 Jan 2020

Which brand will reign supreme at Worlds Collide?

NXT and NXT UK will fight it out for brand supremacy at WWE Worlds Collide during the Royal Rumble weekend and there are some exciting matches lined up for the fans. Mia Yim will square off against NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in the pre-show.

DIY will reunite to faceoff against Moustache Mountain while the NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line in a fatal four-way as Angel Garza will take on Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Toni Storm and Finn Balor will look to teach Ilja Dragunov a lesson and steal the show.

But all eyes will firmly be on the mega clash between two of the most powerful factions in WWE at the moment as Undisputed Era and Imperium will lock horns in the main event.

The Undisputed Era took the first shot at WALTER and Co. after the NXT UK Champion's title defense against Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. But UE were in for a rude awakening this week on NXT as Imperium invaded NXT and cost Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish a spot in the final of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament.

WALTER and his men then made their presence felt again after Roderick Strong's title loss against Keith Lee and all Superstars brawled till the show went off the air.

It will be interesting to see what will be the outcome of this dream match as it will decide who will have brand supremacy on the night.

Who will come out on top in this clash of factions?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Worlds Collide location, date and start time

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Day and Date: Saturday, 25th January 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK), 5:30 AM IST

Where to watch WWE Worlds Collide (US & UK)

WWE Worlds Collide can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America and the UK.