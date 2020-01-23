WWE Worlds Collide opponents come face to face before tonight's episode of NXT went live

A dream match awaits the NXT and NXT UK Universe at Worlds Collide.

Two of the most influential tag-teams in NXT and NXT UK, #DIY and Moustache Mountain will face each other in a dream match this Saturday at WWE Worlds Collide. But before that, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa came face to face with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven before tonight's episode of WWE NXT went live on the USA Network.

The two teams received a huge pop from the NXT Universe and shook each other's hands as a sign of respect.

How did the match come to be?

The match came about after Johnny Gargano saved Tommaso Ciampa from getting attacked by NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era on last week's edition of the Black and Gold brand. Not soon after had Gargano saved his once best friend, Ciampa, Trent Seven took to Twitter to challenge #DIY to a match at Worlds Collide.

Gargano asked Ciampa if he would like to reunite #DIY for "old time's sake" to which The Blackheart replied that he would be more than happy to do so. Seeing that this year's World Collide will see Superstars of NXT and NXT UK compete against each other in a battle for supremacy, there's nothing better than to see the reunited #DIY take on Moustache Mountain.