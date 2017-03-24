WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 dream retirement scenarios for The Undertaker

The 5 best possible ways for The Phenom to retire.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 17:11 IST

Since we’re stuck with this match, the WWE might as well try to make something good out of it

The Undertaker has become synonymous with WrestleMania over the course of his legendary career. Shawn Michaels may call himself “Mr WrestleMania”, but even he doesn’t measure up to The Deadman on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and so it is proving to be true as we wind down to the final leg of Taker’s storied career. WrestleMania 33 might well be the last WrestleMania that Mark Callaway wrestles in before making his way off into the sunset.

Whether we like it or not, it will The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns at this year’s Mania, and there’s nothing anyone of us can do about it. Well, nothing except write articles on the internet on how it should’ve been done instead.

As Taker prepares for what might very well be his final match at the Show of Shows, let us fantasise about what would be perfect retirement for The Phenom. So, without any further ado, here are five dream retirement scenarios for The Undertaker:

#5) Roman Reigns heel turn

The time to turn Reigns has come

Let’s start with the match that we’re getting at WrestleMania 33 and see what would be the best possible outcome from this encounter. From the off, it seems very likely that Reigns is going to go over The Undertaker as a babyface and in the process of doing so, earn some nuclear heat with the WWE Universe.

With the amount of hate Reigns is getting, the WWE would do well on capitalising on it and using it to their advantage. Why not make Reigns use some underhanded tactics to win the match and turn him heel in the process.

With this, Taker’s loss in his final match will ensure that there is a main event heel readymade. While some may argue that The Deadman deserves to go out on top, he is an old school guy. Hell, he is the most old school guy on the roster. He even has a move called Old School, for God’s sake. He will insist on paying his dues and putting someone over in his final match.

It would be the perfect storm. The Phenom retires by putting over a younger talent while Reigns becomes the heel the WWE deserves.