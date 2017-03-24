WWE Wrestlemania 33: 5 matches that we really wanted to see

WrestleMania 33 would have been epic if the WWE had booked at least one of these matches.

24 Mar 2017

As we wind down the final stretch on the Road to Wrestlemania, and the match card is nearly set in stone, it is time for us to let our minds wander to the land of "What if?". Every year, there are a number of matches that WWE fans want to see but the management decides to go a different route.

There's nothing much we can actually do about it because once Vince McMahon and co set their minds to something, there's no way in hell he's going to change regardless of what sort of fan backlash he experiences.

Seriously, how else do you think Roman Reigns is a babyface that overcomes the odds every single time? One can only hope that Triple H starts getting a bigger say in how the product is booked going forward.

Maybe then we would have seen some matches that we really had our hearts set on, this time around. So, without any further ado, here are 5 matches we really wanted to see at Wrestlemania 33. Warning: There’s a lot of AJ Styles coming up.

#5 AJ Styles vs. Shawn Michaels

This could’ve been the Match of the Year

This one came to light recently, and it’s not actually the WWE’s fault that it didn’t happen. Shawn Michaels revealed this week that the WWE offered him the opportunity to wrestle AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 33 but he turned them down.

The Heart Break Kid cited the fact that he’s retired and wouldn’t do the match justice but god damn, we would’ve loved to see this one happen regardless of how old he is. It would be the absolute dream to see him going up against AJ Styles.

They are both widely regarded as the best in-ring performers of their generation and it would have been an absolute treat to see them work this match. While Michaels says that he would’ve taken the match in a heartbeat if it was 10 years ago, I still believe that, with Styles, he can still work a Match of the Year candidate.

This is one match that we will never get to see, not only at Wrestlemania 33 but ever.